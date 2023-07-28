PlayStation Hiring Acquisitions Manager, Leaving Fans Abuzz

Sony is hiring a manager to lead PlayStation acquisitions, and the job ad has generated quite the buzz among fans. The otherwise mundane ad seeks candidates for the position of Manager, Corporate Strategy & Development-Integration and Acceleration, the description of which mentions “inorganic growth opportunities.”

PlayStation hiring acquisition experts is nothing new

This isn’t the first time Sony has advertised for such a position and won’t be the last. It’s par for the course for a company of this scale, especially one that has a history of acquisitions. Nevertheless, the recent Microsoft-Activision merger has some PlayStation fans hoping that Sony will “fight back” with a major acquisition of its own. With Activision’s acquisition still in the news, it’s no surprise that Sony’s job ad ended up making rounds.

“The Corporate Development and Strategy team works closely with SIE’s leadership team to identify and execute inorganic growth opportunities through acquisitions, investments or joint ventures that are aligned with SIE’s strategic priorities and drive significant long-term value for the company,” the job description reads.

There has been a lot of talk of Sony acquiring Square Enix or developers like CD Projekt RED. However, Sony is no stranger to making investments in companies like Epic Games so the aforementioned role may not be what fans are hoping for.