PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 1, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
August’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Death’s Door (PS5/PS4)
- dreams (PS4/PSVR)
- PGA Tour 2K23 (PS5/PS4)
PSVR Games
- Super Death Game SHOW! VR
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Arcade Archives GROWL
- B99 Overclocked
- Cubic Lines
- Demonic Supremacy
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
- Drift City
- Eden’s Last Sunrise
- Exoprimal
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series
- F1® Manager 2023
- Frightence
- Galaxy Champions TV
- The Gravity Trickster
- Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara
- LISA: Definitive Edition
- Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Breakup!
- Patrick’s Parabox
- PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe
- Platform Game Maker
- Sea Horizon
- Skateboard Drifting Simulator with Maxwell Cat: The Game
- Tangledeep
- Venba
- Venice 2089
- Working Hard Collection