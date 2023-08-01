PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 1, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

August’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Death’s Door (PS5/PS4)

dreams (PS4/PSVR)

PGA Tour 2K23 (PS5/PS4)

PSVR Games

Super Death Game SHOW! VR

PS4 & PS5 Games

Arcade Archives GROWL

B99 Overclocked

Cubic Lines

Demonic Supremacy

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

Drift City

Eden’s Last Sunrise

Exoprimal

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

F1® Manager 2023

Frightence

Galaxy Champions TV

The Gravity Trickster

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara

LISA: Definitive Edition

Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Breakup!

Patrick’s Parabox

PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe

Platform Game Maker

Sea Horizon

Skateboard Drifting Simulator with Maxwell Cat: The Game

Tangledeep

Venba

Venice 2089

Working Hard Collection

Next Page: European Update »