What the Golf PS5, PS4 Versions Bring Goofy Golf to PlayStation

What the Golf surprised players when it was released in 2020 because it was an atypical golf game that wasn’t really about golf. More players will now get to join in on that confusion since developer Triband has announced What the Golf PS5 and PS4 versions.

When is What the Golf coming to PS5 and PS4?

Triband didn’t give an exact release date for What the Golf on PlayStation systems, only that it was coming sometime later this year. There was no price, either, but it is currently $19.99 on PC and the Nintendo eShop. These new ports will have all the updates for the game, too. Triband also said it will have “DualSense support,” implying that it would have either unique haptic feedback or adaptive trigger support so players can “really feel it” when they golf.

Triband detailed some new updates coming to current versions of the game and the PlayStation ports when they come out. This includes over 35 Among Us-inspired levels that were previously in the Apple Arcade version. What the Golf is also receiving special free events that will have new levels and “surprises.” They’ll be available for two weeks at a time and the first will be a Halloween-themed event called “Beware of the Bogeyman.” It will run from October 23 to November 5. There will be other events around Thanksgiving, New Year’s, Valentine’s Day, and National Cheese Lover’s Day, which is on January 20, 2024.

What the Golf isn’t the first in Triband’s quirky series to hit PlayStation, as What the Bat was a launch title for PlayStation VR2. Its third game, What the Car, is currently an Apple Arcade exclusive and hasn’t been announced for other platforms.