PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 8, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
August’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Death’s Door (PS5/PS4)
- dreams (PS4/PSVR)
- PGA Tour 2K23 (PS5/PS4)
PSVR Games
- VR Skater
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Adore
- Arcade Archives BARADUKE 2
- CELEBRITIES HACKED
- Death Becomes You
- Elypse
- Exoprimal
- The Helper
- Item Tower
- Jumbo Airport Story
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
- Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Breakup!
- The Red Exile – Survival Horror
- Rocket Car : Ultimate Ball League Machines
- Tower of Fantasy
- Tropical Resort Story
- Ultimate General: Gettysburg
- The Voices Stories
- Would you like to run an idol café? 3
- WrestleQuest