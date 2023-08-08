PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 8, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

August’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Death’s Door (PS5/PS4)

dreams (PS4/PSVR)

PGA Tour 2K23 (PS5/PS4)

PSVR Games

VR Skater

PS4 & PS5 Games

Adore

Arcade Archives BARADUKE 2

CELEBRITIES HACKED

Death Becomes You

Elypse

Exoprimal

The Helper

Item Tower

Jumbo Airport Story

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Breakup!

The Red Exile – Survival Horror

Rocket Car : Ultimate Ball League Machines

Tower of Fantasy

Tropical Resort Story

Ultimate General: Gettysburg

The Voices Stories

Would you like to run an idol café? 3

WrestleQuest

Next Page: European Update »