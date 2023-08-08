PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – August 8, 2023

By Louis Edwards

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

August’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

  • Death’s Door (PS5/PS4)
  • dreams (PS4/PSVR)
  • PGA Tour 2K23 (PS5/PS4)

PSVR Games

  • VR Skater

PS4 & PS5 Games

  • Adore
  • Arcade Archives BARADUKE 2
  • CELEBRITIES HACKED
  • Death Becomes You
  • Elypse
  • Exoprimal
  • The Helper
  • Item Tower
  • Jumbo Airport Story
  • Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
  • Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Breakup!
  • The Red Exile – Survival Horror
  • Rocket Car : Ultimate Ball League Machines
  • Tower of Fantasy
  • Tropical Resort Story
  • Ultimate General: Gettysburg
  • The Voices Stories
  • Would you like to run an idol café? 3
  • WrestleQuest

Next Page: European Update »

Louis Edwards
Louis Edwards

Louis Edwards has been a Contributing Editor for PlayStationLifeStyle since 2009 and covers gaming events in the SF Bay area.

Share article

TRENDING

Related