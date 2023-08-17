Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle Launch Trailer Featuring Lacuna Coil Singer Is Unleashed

With just under two weeks until the game’s release, the launch trailer for Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle has been revealed and it features an original song by Lacuna Coil vocalist Christina Scabbia.

Scabbia has teamed with Italian author Alessandro Galdieri to create the song Loneliness for the game, and it features heavily in the launch trailer.

The trailer showcases the many gruesome monsters players will encounter during Daymare 1994, and many of the ways to take them out. There are also some aspects of the story woven into it.

Daymare: 1994 Launch Trailer

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is developer Invader Studios’ prequel to the survival horror game Daymare: 1998, and sees Dalila Reyes, a special agent for the H.A.D.E.S. unit investigating a sprawling, sinister military research facility buried deep underground. Dalila must uncover the truth behind the horrors in the labyrinthine facility and escape with her life.

The game recently had a physical collector’s edition announced that features character cards, pin badges, and stickers.

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle will launch on PS4 and PS5 on August 30, 2023. Collector’s editions will come later on September 26, 2023.