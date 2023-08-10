Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle Collector’s Edition Announced for Survival Horror Throwback

GS2 has announced it’s bringing out a physical limited collector’s edition for the upcoming survival horror prequel Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle on PS4 and PS5.

The collector’s edition will cost $49.99 and be limited to just 5,000 units. Unlike the regular version of the game which is releasing on August 30, 2023, the collector’s edition won’t be available until September 26, 2023. Pre-orders are open now, however.

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a prequel to Daymare: 1998. It sees Dalila Reyes, a special agent for the H.A.D.E.S. unit investigating a sprawling, sinister military research facility buried deep underground. Dalila must uncover the truth behind the horrors in the labyrinthine facility and escape with her life.

What’s in the Daymare: 1994 Collector’s Edition?

The Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle Collector’s Edition comes with the following.

A set of character cards depicting Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle’s main cast. Each card features an illustration of the character, with a detailed description of them on the back.

Three enamel pins. The Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle logo, the Section 8 Tactical Elite logo, and the imposing H.A.D.E.S. logo.

A set of collectible stickers featuring the game logo, H.A.D.E.S. icon, and Section 8 emblem.

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle comes to PS4 and PS5 on August 30, 2023.