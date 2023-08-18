Frog Detective PS5, PS4 Ports Announced

The PlayStation consoles have had a distinct lack of games where players control a detective frog, but that’s about to change. Frog Detective PS5 and PS4 ports have been announced (alongside Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch) and will come out sometime soon.

The Frog Detective trilogy is coming soon

The ports of this trilogy, which is called Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery, were announced through a brief trailer. No price was attached, but this bundle came to PC in October 2022 and is only $13.47 there. It’s possible it will be more on consoles.

IGN also reported that this release will have an exclusive scooter mini-game. Worm Club didn’t release any details about it, but it was teased near the end of the trailer.

The Frog Detective series has been beloved on PC, as all three sit at an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam. They are incredibly brief comedy-driven games (the first two hover around an hour, while the third is slightly longer) where players play as the titular detective frog and try to solve silly mysteries. The first title, Frog Detective 1: The Haunted Island, was released in 2018. Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard came out the following year, while Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County, the series finale, was released in 2022.