Nobody Wants to Die Is a Detective Noir Game Set in 2329, Headed to PS5

Polish developer Critical Hit Games has announced Nobody Wants to Die — a detective noir adventure headed to the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Published by Plaion, the game is set in 2329 New York, where players have to pursue a killer in a single-player, story-driven experience.

Accompanying the announcement is a cinematic trailer that looks quite promising from a premise standpoint, but it remains to be seen how it’s all executed and what the actual gameplay looks like. Nevertheless, you can take a look at the intriguing unveil below.

Nobody Wants to Die will release at an unspecified date in 2024. A PlayStation Store page for the game has gone live, revealing more details about the game’s plot and features.

“Following a near-death experience, Detective James Karra takes an off-the-books case from his chief with only the help of a young police liaison, Sara Kai, to assist him,” an official synopsis reads. “Time reveals all as they risk everything in pursuit of a killer, uncovering the dark secrets of the city’s elite.”

Critical Hit Games has promised a “stunning” narrative adventure with photorealistic graphics, built on Unreal Engine 5.