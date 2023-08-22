Microsoft Selling Activision Blizzard Game Streaming Rights to Ubisoft

Microsoft has announced that it’ll sell cloud streaming rights for all current and new Activision Blizzard games to Ubisoft once its merger with the former closes. The company made the proposal to restructure its transaction in a bid to appease U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which is the only regulator holding off the deal.

Microsoft will allow Activision Blizzard games to stream on Ubisoft + for 15 years

Microsoft’s agreement with Ubisoft will see Activision Blizzard games land on Ubisoft+ for at least 15 years after the acquisition. Ubisoft has said that the games will be available on all platforms including PlayStation via Ubisoft+ Classics. Ubisoft+ is offered to PS Plus Extra and Premium members at no additional cost.

“Ubisoft will compensate Microsoft for the cloud streaming rights to Activision Blizzard’s games through a one-off payment and through a market-based wholesale pricing mechanism, including an option that supports pricing based on usage,” wrote Microsoft’s Brad Smith. “Today’s deal gives players even more opportunities to access and enjoy some of the biggest brands in gaming,” added Ubisoft’s Chris Early.

The CMA continues to negotiate with Microsoft and has set a deadline of October 2023 to make a decision regarding its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.