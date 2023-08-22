PS Plus Premium Adds Atomic Heart Game Trial

PS Plus Premium has quietly added a chunky game trial for Atomic Heart. The Mundfish-developed shooter first launched in February 2023 and was available at no additional cost to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

How long is Atomic Heart PS Plus Premium game trial?

For some reason, the Atomic Heart game trial doesn’t appear in the PS Plus Premium catalog. Its availability was spotted by users who happened to have landed on Atomic Heart’s PS Store page, which we can confirm is still the case at the time of this writing.

Atomic Heart’s full game trial is available to Premium users for two hours, which is a sizable chunk considering the main story can be beaten in a short span of time, depending on your play style. According to HowLongtoBeat, it takes roughly 16 hours to finish the campaign, so two hours should be enough to get a feel of the game and its narrative.

Atomic Heart ran into a number of controversies at release. Its Russian developer was accused of working with the country’s security services, leading to calls from Ukraine to ban the game. Mundfish denied the accusations, and later Atomic Heart’s composer Mick Gordon announced that he would donate his income from the project to Red Cross Ukraine.