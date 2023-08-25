Another PS5 Price Drop Announced Amid Leaks Showing New Model

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced another PS5 price drop in some regions amid reports that it’s clearing out shelves for a new, revised model. Earlier today, PlayStation U.K. tweeted about the price reduction, following which players across Europe reported that retailers had once again slashed the console’s price.

PS5 price drop comes after video and photos of new PS5 model leaked online

It’s a little unusual for Sony to announce price drops in quick succession, lending credence to recent leaks that purportedly show the design of the new PS5 with a detachable disc drive. Not to be confused with the rumored PS5 Pro, the revised PS5 appears to be roughly the same size as the current console, with some hardware and component differences.

This is not a drill – there’s £75 off PlayStation 5 consoles again ?



Tell your friends/family/enemies. You can save with PS5 deals at select retailers and directly from PlayStation: https://t.co/qU2FiCNc4D — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) August 25, 2023

At the time of this writing, there’s no word of a price drop in the U.S. It’s worth noting that the PS5 costs more in the regions that it’s received a price drop in. Sony probably doesn’t have to worry about excess inventory across the pond.

All of this leads us to believe that insiders are spot on about Sony’s hardware plans. With the exception of PS5 Pro, every hardware leak has turned out to be true. We certainly won’t be surprised if Sony drops the announcement of a new PS5 in the near future.