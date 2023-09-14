Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Release Date Announced in New Trailer

We finally have a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth release date for the upcoming second part of Square Enix’s ambitious Final Fantasy VII remake project.
When is the FF7 Rebirth release date?
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be released for PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024.
“The Unknown Journey Continues… After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments,” says the official description. “Players wishing to experience the Final Fantasy VII remake project so far can pre-order the Twin Pack, which includes Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the graphically enhanced and expanded version of Final Fantasy VII Remake.”
Check out the FFVII Rebirth trailer below: