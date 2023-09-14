Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Release Date Announced in New Trailer

We finally have a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth release date for the upcoming second part of Square Enix’s ambitious Final Fantasy VII remake project.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be released for PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024.

“The Unknown Journey Continues… After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments,” says the official description. “Players wishing to experience the Final Fantasy VII remake project so far can pre-order the Twin Pack, which includes Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the graphically enhanced and expanded version of Final Fantasy VII Remake.”

Check out the FFVII Rebirth trailer below: