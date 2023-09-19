Future Evil Dead: The Game DLC Not Planned, Says Developer

Saber Interactive has announced that Evil Dead: The Game will not be receiving any new DLC going forward.

Will there be more Evil Dead: The Game DLC or a Switch version of the game?

Saber Interactive took to the official Evil Dead: The Game Twitter account to reveal that no further content will be developed for the game and that a Nintendo Switch version of the game will not be released. Though the servers will be kept up “for the foreseeable future” and “major issues” will be addressed, Saber will not be pursuing the development of any new content.

Check out the tweet itself below:

You can also read the statement below:

To the Evil Dead: The Game community, Today, we have made the decision not to pursue the development of new con- tent for Evil Dead: The Game. We also confirm that we will not be releasing a Nintendo Switch version of the game. We will keep the servers up for the foreseeable future and address any major issues that arise. On behalf of the entire team at Saber, thank you for all the groovy times and your continued support. Saber Interactive

Evil Dead: The Game was first released in May of 2022 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The asymmetrical multiplayer game had players take on the role of either a survivor or demon from across the Evil Dead/Army of Darkness franchise as they worked together to survive the night and defeat their opponents.