PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – September 19, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
September’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Black Desert – Traveler Edition (PS4)
- Generation Zero (PS4)
- Saints Row (PS5/PS4)
PSVR Games
- Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery VR
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Ad Infinitum
- AK-xolotl
- Another Crusade
- Baby Shark™: Sing & Swim Party
- Broken Edge
- The Crew Motorfest
- Down and Out
- Fresh Start
- Gloomhaven
- Gravity Oddity
- Heavy Duty Challenge®: The Off-Road Truck Simulator
- Isekai Rondo
- The Isle Tide Hotel
- Labyrinth
- League Of Champions Soccer
- The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails
- Lies of P
- Mahjong Woods
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Mystic Gate
- NASCAR Arcade Rush
- PAYDAY 3
- Perry Pig Jump
- Persha and the Magic Labyrinth -Arabian Nyaights-
- RUINSMAGUS: COMPLETE
- Summum Aeterna
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2
- Super Brawl Rush
- Teocida + Estigma
- Tetropunk
- Thunder Ray
- We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip
- Wild Pinball Bundle
- Wire Lips
- You Suck at Parking