Tekken 8 to Feature the Return of Tekken Ball

Fans of Tekken Ball are in for a pleasant surprise, as the upcoming Tekken 8 will feature the return of the beloved minigame.

A post on the Japanese PlayStation Blog revealed that Tekken Ball is returning for the latest entry. This time around, the mode is described as “even more crazy and ridiculous,” with the ball behaving “in mysterious ways.” The post notes that Tekken Ball is located in the game’s beach area but will not be part of the upcoming closed beta test.

Tekken Ball first appeared in Tekken 3. Similar to volleyball, the game has players smack a ball back and forth between each other as they attempt to defeat one another. The mode also appeared in the Wii U version of Tekken Tag Tournament 2 which was released for the Nintendo console over a decade ago in 2012.

Tekken 8 is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on January 26, 2024. The game features a variety of memorable returning characters like Jin, Kazuya, Jun, and Paul alongside new characters like Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo and Jack-8. The most recent closed network test took place this past June.