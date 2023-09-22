Activision and Microsoft Execs Comment on CMA Decision

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick recently addressed the British Competition and Markets Authority’s preliminary approval of the company’s merger with Microsoft. Chief Commercial Officer Lulu Cheng Meservey and Microsoft President Brad Smith also commented separately on the CMA’s decision.

Activision Blizzard’s CEO is confident about the merger

Kotick recently sent an email to Activision Blizzard staff about the decision, the text of which Activision shared with the public. “Microsoft recognizes the commitment to excellence and creative independence that has served us well for the last 30 years,” he wrote. “I am confident that their resources, technology, and tools will provide us even greater opportunities to create even better games.”

While the CMA still needs to gather third-party feedback and make a final decision, Kotick stressed the importance of this milestone. He credited the company’s “solutions-oriented work with regulators” and expressed optimism that the merger will continue to go forward. The Activision Blizzard CEO also thanked employees for their dedication and focus.

The CMA’s preliminary approval is great news for Activision Blizzard’s future with Microsoft.



We’re glad the CMA has responded positively to the solutions Microsoft has proposed, and together we’ll continue to work toward completing the regulatory review process. — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) September 22, 2023

In addition to Kotick’s formal statement, Activision Blizzard’s Lulu Cheng Meservey and Microsoft’s Brad Smith made their own comments on X. “The CMA’s preliminary approval is great news for Activision Blizzard’s future with Microsoft,” said Activision Blizzard’s CCO. She said the company is glad to see the CMA’s positive response to Microsoft’s proposed solutions.

We are encouraged by this positive development in the CMA’s review process. We presented solutions that we believe fully address the CMA’s remaining concerns related to cloud game streaming, and we will continue to work toward earning approval to close prior to the October 18… — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) September 22, 2023

Smith made similar comments. Speaking for Microsoft, he wrote, “We are encouraged by this positive development in the CMA’s review process.” He believes that Microsoft has fully addressed the CMA’s concerns regarding cloud gaming. The company will move forward with the Activision Blizzard merger. Smith said Microsoft will continue its efforts to close the deal before the October 18 deadline.