Silent Hill: Ascension Release Date Revealed by Store Listing

A Google Play Store listing has revealed Silent Hill: Ascension release date. If correct, the interactive streaming series will premiere on Halloween, October 31.

What is Silent Hill: Ascension and what platforms will it release on?

Ascension is a choose-your-own-adventure series that invites people around the globe to partake in making decisions that impact the story. Konami has teamed up with Genvid Entertainment, Behaviour Interactive, Bad Robot Games, and dj2 Entertainment to bring us the adventure.

“Silent Hill: Ascension ‎follows multiple main characters from locations around the world tormented by new and terrifying Silent Hill monsters,” reads an official description. “Lurking in the shadows, these monsters threaten to consume people, their children, and entire towns as they’re drawn into the darkness by both recent murders and long suppressed guilt and fears.”

There’s some confusion surrounding how Ascension will play out. According to known leaker Dusk Golem, the series isn’t limited to mobile and aims to invite participants on almost all platforms, including console. From their understanding, players should be able to participate for free, but there are some “in-app” purchases.

We’ll get more details in due course. For now, Silent Hill: Ascension’s pre-registration page is only up on Google Play.