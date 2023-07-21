Borderlands Interactive Streaming Series Announced from Silent Hill: Ascension Team

Borderlands has dabbled in narrative adventures and is changing mediums altogether with the upcoming film, and now it is going even further outside of the shooter genre with Borderlands EchoVision Live. This unique experience is an interactive series is being developed by Genvid Entertainment, the team also developing Silent Hill: Ascension.

What is Borderlands EchoVision Live?

This series follows eight all-new characters marooned in Eden-6, a planet from Borderlands 3, as they try to “follow in the footsteps of Vault Hunters and bask in their glory.” Those who tune in will be able to determine what these character do and how they evolve. Genvid CEO Jacob Navok released a statement that explained more about the premise.

“Every decision you make, every moment you participate matters.” said Navok. “This is your chance to make a mark, to leave a legacy in this world. Decisions don’t have a reset button, and are shared by all participants. Borderlands EchoVision Live is another major franchise coming exclusively to the Genvid global platform.”

Chief creative officer at Genvid Stephan Bugaj also detailed what made the Borderlands world good to mine for this type of experience.

“We love the Borderlands universe because the fanbase has fully embraced its focus on diverse characters, heartfelt storytelling, and irreverent humor, traits that fit our communal storytelling format perfectly,” said Bugaj. “Borderlands EchoVision Live is not only a brand new story and cast set in the Borderlands universe, but an exciting new type of experience for the franchise in which the entire audience collaborates and competes to drive narrative outcomes.”

Genvid noted that Silent Hill was going live sometime in 2023, but details surrounding Borderlands EchoVision Live’s release date will come in the future. The studio also announced at Comic-Con that it is making an interactive series based on DC Comics heroes called DC Heroes United.