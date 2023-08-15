Recent Borderlands 4 Rumor Has Been Debunked

Actress Angie Jho Lee’s mention of Borderlands 4 in her online resume was a mistake, according to Genvid Entertainment — the company behind Borderlands’ upcoming interactive streaming series. After some took her resume as confirmation of a new Borderlands game, Genvid clarified that Lee is working on the recently announced Borderlands EchoVision Live.

Gearbox has yet to confirm Borderlands 4

It’s unclear why Lee specifically mentioned Borderlands 4, but Genvid was keen to put rumors to rest. In a statement to IGN, the company said that it reached out to the actress and asked her to rectify the error.

“While the series takes place within the Borderlands universe and is made in partnership with Gearbox Entertainment, it is not a Borderlands game,” Genvid clarified. “We reached out to Angie and asked her to make this change on her personal account to reflect the accurate role with the interactive series.”

This doesn’t mean a new main Borderlands entry isn’t coming. Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford previously teased “working on the big one” with reference to the Borderlands franchise. Despite its acquisition by Embracer Group, Gearbox will continue to lead the development of future Borderlands games. Pitchford has said that there will be no co-developers assisting with Borderlands’ development.