Venom Hot Toys Figure Captures Villain’s Spider-Man 2 Likeness

Ahead of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s official launch tomorrow, a new Venom Hot Toys figure has been unveiled, previewing an absolute behemoth of a figure.

Hot Toys’ new Venom figure joins the company’s 1/6 Scale Collectible figure line, and comes in at a whopping 20.8″ in height. The new figure is based on the character’s appearance in the upcoming game and features a hand-painted design.

Figure comes with different headsculpts and various accessories

In traditional Hot Toys fashion, the Venom figure will come with a variety of accessories, including two headsculpts (one with an open mouth and the other with a devilish grin), as well as numerous swap-out hands, claws, symbiotic tendrils, and even three different tongue styles to allowing you to change up just how menacing the figure looks.

The new Venom Hot Toys figure is available for pre-order now on Sideshow’s website, and retails for $455. Payment options are available for those looking to pick up the figure, with shipping not expected until sometime between July and December 2024.