GlaDOS Plays The Talos Principle 2 in New Video

GlaDOS, everyone’s favorite murderous rogue AI, has passed judgment on Croteam’s sci-fi puzzler The Talos Principle 2 and surprisingly doesn’t appear to be a fan of a machine-dominated future.

Machine Learning

In a video to promote the critically acclaimed sci-fi puzzle game sequel, the star of another critically acclaimed sci-fi puzzle game sequel has been roped in to experience testing from a different perspective.

GlaDOS shot to fame as the antagonist of Valve’s Portal series thanks to a heavy dose of disdainful put-downs, acid-laced sarcasm, and an unhealthy obsession with testing. So GlaDOS should enjoy The Talos Principle 2, right?

Well, as you can see, someone might be a little bitter.

The Talos Principle debuted on PS4 in 2015 after a PC launch. It became a highly-regarded puzzler from the makers of Serious Sam. Publisher Devolver Digital acquired developer Croteam back in 2020.

The sequel, which came out this week, has received great reviews, with an 87 on Metacritic (based on the PC version). The game is described as a thought-provoking first-person puzzle experience that greatly expands on the first game’s philosophical themes and stunning environments with increasingly mind-bending challenges.

Born into a new world where biological humanity is extinct but human culture lives on in a city of robots, you find yourself swept up in a mind-bending adventure involving a mysterious megastructure hiding enormous powers.

The more you discover, the more you will be confronted with questions about the nature of the cosmos and the purpose of civilization. The broken promise of a better tomorrow, the fear of repeating humankind’s mistakes, faith in reason or renouncing humanity altogether – the choices you make and the sides you take will determine the course of events.

You can play it on PS4 and PS5.