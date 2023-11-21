PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – November 21, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
November’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PS4, PS5)
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4)
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition (PS4)
PSVR Games
- All-In-One Sports VR
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Adventure Tanks
- Arcade Archives Dinorex
- Barton Lynch Pro Surfing
- Bluey: The Videogame
- Cave Digger 2
- Christmas Massacre
- DANJIGOKU
- Detective Agency: Gray Tie 2 Collector’s Edition
- Disney•Pixar Up
- Final Shot
- Flashback 2
- The Forgotten Tribe
- Grandia
- Hades’ Star: DARK NEBULA
- Happi Basudei
- I Love Finding Furbabies Collector’s Edition
- In Stars and Time
- IREM Collections
- Jagged Alliance 3
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GLOBAL MATCH
- Koi-Koi : Love Blossoms
- The Last Faith
- Lily in Puzzle World
- Lost Islands
- Low Story
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1
- The Perplexing Orb: Bounce N’ Roll
- Prison City
- PUMP PRESS
- Raccoon Adventure: Animal Simulator
- Runnyk
- Safehouse – Thrilling Multiplayer Social Deduction Game
- SLICK SLACK
- Smoots Pinball
- Teardown
- The Walking Dead: Destinies
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
- Weedcraft Inc
- Worldless
- Yohane the Parhelion -BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE-