PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – December 12, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
December’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Lego 2K Drive (PS4, PS5)
- Powerwash Simulator (PS4, PS5)
- Sable (PS5)
PSVR Games
- Ancient Dungeon VR
- Prison Boss VR
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Anthology of Fear
- Arcade Archives POLE POSITION II
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™
- Battle Stations Blockade
- Bear and Breakfast
- Choice Clash: What Would You Rather?
- CityDriver
- CUSTOM MECH WARS
- Cyber Tank
- Evil Nun: The Broken Mask
- Fall of the New Age
- Fearmonium
- THE FINALS
- Hades’ Star: DARK NEBULA
- Hammerwatch Anniversary Edition
- Hammerwatch II
- Meadow Gallop
- Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room
- Polyturbo Drift Racing Simulator
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Regular Factory: Escape Room
- Ruinarch
- Save The World
- Sky Runners Infinite: Parkour
- T.E.S.T: Expected Behaviour
- Wall World
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader