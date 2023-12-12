PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – December 12, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

December’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Lego 2K Drive (PS4, PS5)

Powerwash Simulator (PS4, PS5)

Sable (PS5)

PSVR Games

Ancient Dungeon VR

Prison Boss VR

PS4 & PS5 Games

Anthology of Fear

Arcade Archives POLE POSITION II

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™

Battle Stations Blockade

Bear and Breakfast

Choice Clash: What Would You Rather?

CityDriver

CUSTOM MECH WARS

Cyber Tank

Evil Nun: The Broken Mask

Fall of the New Age

Fearmonium

THE FINALS

Hades’ Star: DARK NEBULA

Hammerwatch Anniversary Edition

Hammerwatch II

Meadow Gallop

Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room

Polyturbo Drift Racing Simulator

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Regular Factory: Escape Room

Ruinarch

Save The World

Sky Runners Infinite: Parkour

T.E.S.T: Expected Behaviour

Wall World

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

