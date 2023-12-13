Hunt Showdown Tide of Desolation Event Begins Today

Crytek has launched Hunt Showdown‘s Tide of Desolation event today, bringing the final chapter in the game’s Tides Trilogy.

Tide of Desolation details

Tide of Desolation runs from today, December 13, 2023, until 8 AM CET, Wednesday, February 14th, 2024.

The Land of the Dead has come to swallow the bayou. Ash Bloom brings cinders and insect swarms. Spine Altars tarnish the soil. Halt Desolation’s spread—or die.

Hunters, our latest Live Event begins today, December 13th, and runs through February 14th, 2024. New equipment, Traits, rewards, and story chapters are ready for you to explore and enjoy. As the Tide of Desolation lays waste, you’ll need to choose your side and pledge each of your Hunters to a Pact, which will offer you different benefits as you set about racking up those Event Points. The featured Wildcard Condition, Ash Bloom, will challenge even the most experienced Hunters.

Crytek offered up some information on how Ash Bloom will work in the game.

Ash Bloom

Sunken graves bloom with rot and plagues of flies. The skies darken as Ash Bloom encroaches with a foul intent. Desolation unfolds as all scour Hunt’s most paranormal Wildcard Condition yet for the source of the bayou’s greatest curse.

New Wildcard Condition—Ash Bloom: Ash Bloom is a new multi-phase Wildcard Condition. Light mist will rapidly transition to a heavy blanket of fog, with flurries of ash drifting up from the Land of the Dead. Animals will be in a state of alert, and dogs will bark for the duration of the heavy phase. Phases (and transitions between phases) are shorter than the ones within Thundershower.

Ash Bloom Pattern

Missions start in the heavy phase.

Ash Bloom alternates between a light and heavy phase.

World

Crows, ducks, chickens, and horses are more easily spooked during the heavy phase.

Dogs in cages bark continuously during the heavy phase.

The update also brings new unique Pact traits, new equipment, weapons, hunters, and Battle Passes. You can find the extensive list of what’s featured in Tide of Desolation here.

Hunt Showdown will get an overhauled PS5 version in 2024.