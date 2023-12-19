PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – December 19, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

December’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Lego 2K Drive (PS4, PS5)

Powerwash Simulator (PS4, PS5)

Sable (PS5)

PSVR Games

Cooking Simulator VR

Gun Club VR

Ven VR Adventure

PS4 & PS5 Games

All I Want for Christmas are Subgames

Arcade Archives AERO FIGHTERS

Arietta of Spirits PS4 & PS5

Aztek Tiki Talisman

Battle Rockets™

CUSTOM MECH WARS

Crazy Chicken X

Criminal Expert

Criss Cross

Disney•Pixar Buzz Lightyear of Star Command

Emergency Call – The Attack Squad

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2

GNOSIA

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Hell Well

Hidden Paws

Hirilun

Loot River

METRO QUESTER

Make Love Not War

My Lovely Dog Adventure

Not For Broadcast: VR

Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room

Paper Flight: Future Battles

R WHEEL

RISING DUSK

Raccoo Venture

Ralph and the Blue Ball

Run Show Quest

Stickman’s Arena

Survival Raft Simulator – Lost at Sea

The Wheel

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Towers and Powers

Trinity Fusion

Truck Simulator Driver USA 2024

Western Slot Machine

