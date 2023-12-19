PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – December 19, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
December’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Lego 2K Drive (PS4, PS5)
- Powerwash Simulator (PS4, PS5)
- Sable (PS5)
PSVR Games
- Cooking Simulator VR
- Gun Club VR
- Ven VR Adventure
PS4 & PS5 Games
- All I Want for Christmas are Subgames
- Arcade Archives AERO FIGHTERS
- Arietta of Spirits PS4 & PS5
- Aztek Tiki Talisman
- Battle Rockets™
- CUSTOM MECH WARS
- Crazy Chicken X
- Criminal Expert
- Criss Cross
- Disney•Pixar Buzz Lightyear of Star Command
- Emergency Call – The Attack Squad
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2
- GNOSIA
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Hell Well
- Hidden Paws
- Hirilun
- Loot River
- METRO QUESTER
- Make Love Not War
- My Lovely Dog Adventure
- Not For Broadcast: VR
- Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room
- Paper Flight: Future Battles
- R WHEEL
- RISING DUSK
- Raccoo Venture
- Ralph and the Blue Ball
- Run Show Quest
- Stickman’s Arena
- Survival Raft Simulator – Lost at Sea
- The Wheel
- Thrillville
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Towers and Powers
- Trinity Fusion
- Truck Simulator Driver USA 2024
- Western Slot Machine