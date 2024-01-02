PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 2, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
January’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5)
- Evil West (PS5, PS4)
- Nobody Saves The World (PS5, PS4)
PSVR Games
- Krispain Hero VR: Roguelite Dungeon Shooter Simulator
PS4 & PS5 Games
- 3D Color Labyrinth
- Aery – Calm Mind 4
- Arcade Archives MYSTIC WARRIORS
- Arcade Archives SOLITARY FIGHTER
- Astro Miner
- Bigfoot’s Journey
- Buried Alive: Breathless Rescue
- Choo-Choo Charles
- Crazy Chicken – Traps and Treasures 2
- DETECTIVE – Stella Porta case
- DIVARR
- Drag Racing Car Simulator
- Drum Box
- Dungeon Adventure
- Freddi Fish 4: The Case of The Hogfish Rustlers of Briny Gulch
- Hole io
- Hotel R’n’R
- Jinshin
- Johnny Trigger
- Make Love Not War
- My Child Lebensborn Remastered
- My Life: Farm Vet
- Mystery Box: Evolution
- Pajama Sam 3: You Are What You Eat From Your Head To Your Feet
- Party Friends
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1
- Prison Life Simulator
- Railbreak
- Ravva and the Phantom Library
- Rock ‘N Racing Grand Prix & Rally
- Rough Justice: ’84
- The Rumble Fish +
- Santa’s World
- Sherlock Holmes – The Hunt for Moriarty
- SkullPirates
- SokoWinter
- Space Papers: Planet’s Border
- Spectrewoods
- Synthetic Lover
- Taxi Driver Simulator 2024
- Tiger Blade
- Trinity Fusion
- Truck Drag Racing Legends
- United Flight Simulator Extended
- Up Cliff Drive
- Vetrix Worlds
- Wild & Adventure Pinball
- Winters Games Challenge