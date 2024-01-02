PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 2, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

January’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

PSVR Games

Krispain Hero VR: Roguelite Dungeon Shooter Simulator

PS4 & PS5 Games

3D Color Labyrinth

Aery – Calm Mind 4

Arcade Archives MYSTIC WARRIORS

Arcade Archives SOLITARY FIGHTER

Astro Miner

Bigfoot’s Journey

Buried Alive: Breathless Rescue

Choo-Choo Charles

Crazy Chicken – Traps and Treasures 2

DETECTIVE – Stella Porta case

DIVARR

Drag Racing Car Simulator

Drum Box

Dungeon Adventure

Freddi Fish 4: The Case of The Hogfish Rustlers of Briny Gulch

Hole io

Hotel R’n’R

Jinshin

Johnny Trigger

Make Love Not War

My Child Lebensborn Remastered

My Life: Farm Vet

Mystery Box: Evolution

Pajama Sam 3: You Are What You Eat From Your Head To Your Feet

Party Friends

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1

Prison Life Simulator

Railbreak

Ravva and the Phantom Library

Rock ‘N Racing Grand Prix & Rally

Rough Justice: ’84

The Rumble Fish +

Santa’s World

Sherlock Holmes – The Hunt for Moriarty

SkullPirates

SokoWinter

Space Papers: Planet’s Border

Spectrewoods

Synthetic Lover

Taxi Driver Simulator 2024

Tiger Blade

Trinity Fusion

Truck Drag Racing Legends

United Flight Simulator Extended

Up Cliff Drive

Vetrix Worlds

Wild & Adventure Pinball

Winters Games Challenge

