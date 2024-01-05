Phasmophobia Developers Provide Update on Console Version

Kinetic Games has provided a brief update on the delayed PS5/PSVR2 version of hit co-op horror game Phasmophobia.

Phasmophobia PS5/PSVR2 release still in limbo

In a post on the developer’s Steam page, it restated that the game still has no release date for console, but put a silver lining on it by acknowledging all the extra goodies the delay will bring to the game when it does launch on PlayStation.

”As many of you know, Console was delayed from last year’s predicted release date due to several reasons. We’re still hard at work trying to get this ready for you eager console players, and it’ll arrive as soon as it’s ready.

On the other hand, with the delay comes extra changes for console players on day one; the new and improved upcoming Shop experience, the upcoming adjustments to the leveling and equipment tiers, as well as minor balance changes. This will all result in Console players getting the best experience as soon as they receive the game, instead of large portions of gameplay and progression changing just after it releases.

Additionally, when it is released, console players will receive a game that looks and runs better. We plan to implement a large amount of optimizations across the board, which will allow us to keep the game’s graphical quality as close to PC as possible.”

Phasmophobia sees a team of four players investigating paranormal activity in various locations. The team must use all the ghost-hunting equipment at their disposal to gather as much evidence as they can.

The game was delayed twice last year in August and October due to unforeseen issues such as a fire in Kinetic Games’ office, which shifted staff to remote working at a crucial time.

The game on PC has had to be reworked to accommodate a console version and cross-play between PS5, PSVR2, Xbox, and Steam players, so that has also played a part.