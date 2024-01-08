Exodus Players Will See the Effects of Their Actions Over Centuries

Archetype Entertainment announced its upcoming action RPG Exodus during the 2023 Game Awards, introducing fans to an original sci-fi universe. According to developers, one of the game’s more unique features is that Exodus players can see their choices play out over centuries.

Exodus may take place over years, decades, and centuries

The last two weeks of December saw Archetype upload a series of short Q&As as part of the game’s Founder’s program. The shorts see Archetype’s James Ohlen and Chad Robertson answering questions about the upcoming game. The first video saw Ohlen fielding questions about Exodus’ multiple endings, which he confirmed are a priority for the studio.

However, one of his answers also touched on time dilation’s role in the game’s narrative. “Time dilation and how it impacts the choice you make in the game is the core of the game,” said Ohlen. “It’s what Exodus is about . . . You’re gonna be able to make momentous decisions, and you’re gonna be able to see the results of those decisions over the course of years, decades, and even centuries.”

Time dilation isn’t something invented for Exodus. It’s a real principle of physics where a fast-moving object experiences time more slowly than the universe around it. It’s served as a science fiction plot device since the 1960s, with Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar being a notable modern example.

There are a few ways to interpret Ohlen’s words. Many RPGs feature epilogues summarizing future events, and that may be all he was referring to. However, with time dilation playing such a central role, Exodus players may see the long-term effect of their actions firsthand.