Sam Barlow’s Immortality Comes to PS5 This Month

Half Mermaid’s ambitious 2022 cross-media mystery Immortality will finally be available on PS5 later this month.

Immortality comes to PS5 players

The multi-award-winning title debuted on Xbox and PC in 2022 and earned critical praise, earning plaudits from BAFTA, GDC, and more. It’s described as an interactive trilogy from Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story.

The story of Immortality is about Marissa Marcel. She was a film star. She made three movies. But none of the movies were ever released. And Marissa Marcel disappeared. It’s up tot he player to scrub through footage of these three unreleased films to try and discover what happened to Marrissa Marcel.

Creator Sam Barlow confirmed back in August 2023 that Half Mermaid was working on the PS5 version of the game, but gave no more information than that at the time.

Immortality will be released on PS5 on January 23, 2024.