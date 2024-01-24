Sam Barlow Reveals 2 New Horror Game as Immortality Hits PS5

Half Mermaid’s Sam Barlow has revealed his team’s next two projects are in the horror genre with a survival horror being one of them.

Half Mermaid double dips on horror

Half Mermaid’s current game, Immortality finally got a PS5 release yesterday, and Barlow took the chance to give us a glimpse of the horrifying future in store for Half Mermaid with two cryptic projects getting Steam pages yesterday.

Project C is closer to Immortality in that it will take the same cross-media approach, but take it in a new direction. The Steam page description is as follows.

”For now we see through a glass, darkly;

but then face to face: now I know in part;

but then shall I know even as also I am known.

Project C██████ is the new cinematic ███████████ ████ Sam Barlow ███ Half Mermaid. █████ ███████ ███ for the first time ever in a video game █████████ ██████ ██ ████ ██████.”

Project D is a survival horror that Barlow claims is for fans of his Silent Hill game Shattered Memories. The heavily redacted description on Steam is below.

”Project D████ is a █████ █ survival horror ███ Sam Barlow ██ Half Mermaid.

██████ █████ ██ 1983 ██ █ █████████ ████ ████ ████████, ███ ████ ████ ██████ ██████ nurse █████ ███ ████ ███████ █████ ████ ███████ in ███████ ███. Be careful ███████ ████ ███ ████ ████ █ nightmare.”

The images provided for both games aren’t giving away a lot, ut that’s certainly half the fun of mysterious reveals such as these.



