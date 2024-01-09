PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 9, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

January’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

PS4 & PS5 Games

Arcade Archives Mighty Guy

Boaty Tanks 2

Drift Reign

Guts ‘n Grunts

Horror & Sports Pinball

M.A.D. Cows

Pigeon Simulator Survival

Rough Justice: ’84

Shivering Stone

Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck

