PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 9, 2024

By Louis Edwards

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

January’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

PS4 & PS5 Games

  • Arcade Archives Mighty Guy
  • Boaty Tanks 2
  • Drift Reign
  • Guts ‘n Grunts
  • Horror & Sports Pinball
  • M.A.D. Cows
  • Pigeon Simulator Survival
  • Rough Justice: ’84
  • Shivering Stone
  • Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck

Next Page: European Update »

Louis Edwards
Louis Edwards

Louis Edwards has been a Contributing Editor for PlayStationLifeStyle since 2009 and covers gaming events in the SF Bay area.

Share article

TRENDING

Related