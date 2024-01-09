PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 9, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
January’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (PS5)
- Evil West (PS5, PS4)
- Nobody Saves The World (PS5, PS4)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Arcade Archives Mighty Guy
- Boaty Tanks 2
- Drift Reign
- Guts ‘n Grunts
- Horror & Sports Pinball
- M.A.D. Cows
- Pigeon Simulator Survival
- Rough Justice: ’84
- Shivering Stone
- Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck