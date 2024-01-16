Free Rise of the Ronin PSN Freebies Available Ahead of Launch

Sony is giving out free Rise of the Ronin PSN avatars ahead of the game’s PS5 exclusive launch in March. The avatars represent six of the game’s characters, and can be claimed via the PlayStation Store.

How to claim free Rise of the Ronin PSN avatars

Head over to Rise of the Ronin’s dedicated PS Store page in your region, and scroll down to the section titled Factions of the Bakumatsu Era. There are three main factions in the game, with the avatars based on two characters from each faction. Players will need to sign in with their PSN ID to claim the freebies.

The factions are described as follows:

Sabaku – Pro-shogunate: The pro-shogunate forces of the Bakumatsu era are supporters of Tokugawa, seeking to maintain its centralized rule and defend the shogunate against external pressures and internal threats to uphold the existing political order. Tobaku – Anti-shogunate: The anti-shogunate forces are made up of diverse groups and individuals united by their opposition to the shogunate’s rule and their desire to restore imperial authority in Japan. Obei – Western forces: The Western forces of the Bakumatsu era consist of US and European powers who seek to open Japan to foreign trade, leading to the end of the country’s long-standing isolationist policies and influencing its political and economic landscape.

Rise of the Ronin will release on March 22, 2024.