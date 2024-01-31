Rise of the Rōnin Video Previews Team Ninja Title’s Bloody Gameplay

Today’s State of Play presentation went in-depth on Team Ninja‘s upcoming game, Rise of the Rōnin, showing off more of the PS5-exclusive. The game is set to release on Friday, March 22, 2024, and is currently available to preorder.

In the video, Team Ninja Game Director Fumihiko Yasuda delves into the gameplay of the intense action game. The setting, Yokohama, is explored, previewing the unique area that features both Japanese culture and Western influence. Rise of the Rōnin’s bloody combat is showcased, as the main character uses different weapons to slash, stab, and parry enemies of all different types. The video ends with several cutscenes being shown, teasing the title’s story.

You can see the Rise of the Rōnin portion of the State of Play on YouTube below:

“Embark on an epic journey across war-torn 19th-century Japan in this combat-focused open-world action RPG from Team Ninja, the veteran studio behind Nioh and Ninja Gaiden,” reads the game’s official description.

When does Rise of the Rōnin take place?

“Japan, 1863. After three centuries of the Tokugawa Shogunate’s oppressive rule, the Black Ships of the West descend upon the nation’s borders and the country falls into a state of turmoil,” reads the story’s synopsis. “Amidst the chaos of war, disease and political unrest, a nameless warrior forges their own path, holding the very fate of Japan in their hands.”