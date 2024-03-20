PS5 Exclusive Rise of the Ronin Has an Automatic Loot Disposal System

Those who find Team Ninja games’ loot systems to be cumbersome will be happy to note that PS5 exclusive Rise of the Ronin seems to address this. The game comes with an automatic loot disposal system that rids players’ inventories of low level loot that they pick up along the way, saving them the headache of sifting through the items.

Rise of the Ronin’s new loot system is among a number of time savers

As shared by Game File’s Stephen Totilo, Rise of the Ronin comes with several time-saving features that are welcome additions to the game. Team Ninja games tend to have convoluted and overwhelming loot systems (see Nioh), so Rise of the Ronin allowing players to automatically disassemble or sell low level items should provide players a lot of relief.

Other time-savers that Totilo has pointed out include: automatically climbing your horse rather than pressing buttons, automatic travel by horse to a given destination, plenty of fast traveling, endless running with no stamina meters, and a setting that automatically skips all previously viewed cutscenes (no button presses required).

All sounds good to us! Rise of the Ronin review embargo will lift soon, so players should see gameplay videos and reviews pop up by tomorrow, March 21. The game will release on Friday, March 22. In the meantime, check out its trophy list.