PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – February 6, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
February’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Foamstars (PS5 & PS4)
- Rollerdome (PS5 & PS4)
- Steelrising (PS5)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Alisa Developer’s Cut
- Arcade Archives SILK WORM
- Beneath the earth – Backrooms
- Dr. Frank’s Build a Boyfriend
- Dreamland Solitaire
- FOAMSTARS
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Graveyard Girls
- Heavy Burden
- High Sea Saga DX
- Highway Drifter: Hajwala Simulator
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash
- Knights of Braveland
- Mighty Aphid 2
- Miniland Adventure
- Mystery Box: The Journey
- Piggy Gambit
- Rock ‘N Racing Off Road & Grand Prix
- Rock Canvas
- SILENT HILL: The Short Message
- Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story
- Speed Crew
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Teppo and The Secret Ancient City
- TOP Web Search 23
- Turret Rampage