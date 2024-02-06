PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – February 6, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

February’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

PS4 & PS5 Games

Alisa Developer’s Cut

Arcade Archives SILK WORM

Beneath the earth – Backrooms

Dr. Frank’s Build a Boyfriend

Dreamland Solitaire

FOAMSTARS

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Graveyard Girls

Heavy Burden

High Sea Saga DX

Highway Drifter: Hajwala Simulator

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

Knights of Braveland

Mighty Aphid 2

Miniland Adventure

Mystery Box: The Journey

Piggy Gambit

Rock ‘N Racing Off Road & Grand Prix

Rock Canvas

SILENT HILL: The Short Message

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

Speed Crew

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Teppo and The Secret Ancient City

TOP Web Search 23

Turret Rampage

