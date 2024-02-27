PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – February 27, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
February’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Foamstars (PS5 & PS4)
- Rollerdome (PS5 & PS4)
- Steelrising (PS5)
PSVR Games
- Beat the Beats VR
PS4 & PS5 Games
- 502’s Arcade
- Arcade Archives JUNGLER
- Bio Inc. Redemption
- Co-omets
- Creatura
- Croc’s World 4
- Final Shot
- Flooded
- Forest Golf Planner
- Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator
- Geometric Sniper Z
- Geometry Survivor
- Heroine Anthem Zero 2 : Scalescars Oath
- Inkulinati
- Instant Death
- INVECTOR: RHYTHM GALAXY
- JigSaw Abundance
- Mighty Aphid 2
- My Bakery Empire
- Operation Serpens
- Penny’s Big Breakaway
- Pentiment
- The Projet Poulet
- Promenade
- Speed Crew
- Sports & Adventure Pinball
- Suika Watermelon Fruits
- Thunder Ray
- Train Chase
- Unlife
- The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood