Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Won’t Load on February 29

Those who are waking up on February 29 with hopes of playing the rhythm game Theatrhythm Final Bar Line may find a bit of a surprise. It turns out there’s a glitch that’s preventing people from playing on this particular day. And only on this particular day.

Something Square Enix forgot to take into account

Users across social media and on the Theatrhythm subreddit have been having problems with their save file today. When they try to load up their game, they’re met by a black screen that never finishes connecting. While some feared that their data was corrupted, it’s thankfully not that serious of an issue. The issue is actually due to Theatrhythm Final Bar Line not recognizing the date February 29, as the developers failed to take leap years into consideration.

If you’ve experienced a similar problem with your game just loading into a black screen, a solution has been offered. Basically, if you change the system clock back to a prior date, it should work. It should also be fixed if the date is set after February 29 as well.

At the time of writing, Square Enix hasn’t come forward with a statement about this date-based oversight. However, it does appear there is a quick solution, but it may be in the publisher’s best interests to perhaps offer a patch for the game.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line was released last February for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. It’s a rhythm game set in the Final Fantasy universe. It’s the fifth installment in the Theatrhythm subseries, with the first entry released back in 2012.