PS5 exclusive Stellar Blade is getting a demo. Funnily enough, Sony accidentally released the demo before pulling it, and went the extra mile to immediately revoke its license from users’ accounts by pushing a quick update.

Stellar Blade demo will allow save transfer to full game

Stellar Blade’s demo was first spotted by Twitter user PlayStation Game Size while scouring the PSN servers. Over the weekend, someone at Sony pulled the trigger before they were supposed to, allowing a large number of users to download the content. While some folks managed to complete the demo, others were in the midst of playing when a server update pulled the plug. Only those who were not connected to the internet at the time of the update still have access to Stellar Blade’s demo.

From what we’ve seen thus far, the demo offers around 90 minutes of gameplay, which features combat involving a variety of enemies as well as a boss fight. Players can also fiddle with Stellar Blade’s skill tree. Demo progress can be transferred to the full game.

? Demo Done, Great Demo ! 9/10



+ Performance

+ Soundtracks

+ Epic Boss Fight

+ Amazing Combat

+ Skil Tree

+ enemies variety



Demo Gameplay Around 90 minutes + Boss Challenge – Save Transfer To Full Game



Can't Wait For Full Game !#StellarBlade https://t.co/bopogPhmPZ pic.twitter.com/DmrHpIreKm — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) March 8, 2024

You can check out the demo on YouTube.

Early player impressions seem to be positive, with many lauding Stellar Blade’s performance as well as its soundtrack. It’s not known when the demo will officially release, but the full game will be out on April 26.