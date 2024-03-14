Helldivers 2 How to Play Solo: Is There a Single-Player Mode?

Playing Helldivers 2 solo is a unique challenge, diverging from the game’s core design as a cooperative multiplayer experience. If you’re inclined to tackle the game’s formidable enemies and intricate objectives in single-player, here’s what you need to know.

How to play Helldivers 2 solo

While Helldivers 2 is inherently designed for group play, with missions that scale in complexity and difficulty, playing solo is not impossible.

To set up a Helldivers 2 solo game:

Navigate to the game’s menu and locate the options section.

Look for the setting for Matchmaking Privacy.

By default, this is set to Public, meaning anyone can join your game.

Change this setting to Friends Only.

This effectively turns off matchmaking, meaning you’ll launch on each deployment solo unless you specifically invite friends to your party.

Is there a Helldivers 2 single-player mode?

There isn’t a single-player mode or campaign in Helldivers 2. The game was made so that players can deploy together online, working together to fight alien threats that put humanity in danger. Because there isn’t an official single-player campaign, those who play alone must complete the same tasks and deal with the same difficulty level as troopers who play with others. No changes are made to make the game easier or harder for single players.

The only way to play Helldivers 2 by yourself is to change your Matchmaking Privacy settings, which is more of a workaround. This lets you play alone, but the game’s concept and goals make it clear that you should work with a squad. However, even if you’re playing Helldivers alone, talking to other solo players in the community can help you figure out how to handle the game’s tasks independently.

Taking on Helldivers 2 by yourself is a unique and challenging way to play the game. Solo play is a fun, if difficult, opportunity to improve your skills or a great way to enjoy the solitude of playing alone.