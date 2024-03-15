PC Horror Adventure Stasis: Bone Totem Heads to Consoles This Month

The Brotherhood and publisher Feardemic are bringing isometric PC horror adventure Stasis: Bone Totem to consoles later this month.

Stasis: Bone Totem is the latest in The Brotherhood’s Stasis series and will hit PS4, PS5, and other consoles on March 28, 2024.

You can watch the announcement trailer below and discover more details on this aquatic horror gem.

Stasis: Bone Totem trailer and details

Follow Mac and Charlie, a husband and wife duo, who make their living scouring the ocean for salvage. But, when they stumble upon an abandoned oil rig in the Pacific Ocean, they uncover a horrific secret that Cayne Corporation will do anything to keep hidden.

As you embark on your adventure playing Mac, Charlie, and their trusty Super-Toy, Moses, you’ll encounter an immersive narrative filled with spine-tingling horror and unexpected twists. Combining the thrilling storytelling of STASIS and a tense underwater setting, STASIS: BONE TOTEM offers a personal story that will test the limits of family resilience.

Navigate through a massive underwater base, complete intricate puzzles, and solve an ancient secret concealed at the bottom of the ocean. BONE TOTEM features the same isometric, point-and-click gameplay that made STASIS a classic fan favorite, but with a new cast and a unique setting that will leave you gasping for breath.

The game currently has an Overwhelmingly Positive review average on Steam