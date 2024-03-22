Dragon’s Dogma 2 False Sovran Masquerade Location in The Stolen Throne Quest

You’ll need to approach the False Sovran in Dragon’s Dogma 2 at a masquerade. However, you’ll likely have issues finding the Sovran’s location because of how oddly this quest plays out. Fortunately, completing The Stolen Throne quest is easy once you know how to find him.

Where is the False Sovran at the masquerade in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

You’re not given much info when you start The Stolen Throne quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Captain Brant wants you to sneak into the masquerade held on the palace grounds and approach the False Sovran. He then gives you the Eventide Mask and leaves you to figure out the details.

To find the False Sovran, you’ll need to do two things:

Find the formal rainment.

Attend the masquerade.

Find the formal rainment

The first thing you need to do is get the formal rainment to wear to the masquerade. This is composed of the Courtly Tunic and Courtly Breaches. We’ve found two places you can find them:

Chest in the castle interior (follow Captain Brent’s double agent to head in the rear entrance).

Found in the upstairs of the Comptroller’s Home in the Noble Quarter.

Once you’ve got the Courtly Tunic and Courtly Breaches, put them on along with the Eventide Mask. Then, wait until it’s night and head to the location marked on the map for The Stolen Throne quest.

Attend the masquerade

If you reach the building marked on the map and the masquerade isn’t being held, head to the nearest bench and skip a day. It occurred every other day, so once you reach night again and return, you should be good to go.

When you enter the masquerade, you’ll see a short cutscene of the False Sovran walking down a corridor. Now, you probably think that you need to talk to the NPCs and that the False Sovran is somewhere inside the building marked on the map. Well, you’re wrong. Contrary to everything the game seems to be telling you, he’s in another building.

If you check the wall at the rear of the building, you’ll eventually discover a secret passage leading to the Rose Chateau. However, I didn’t find this passage because there is no clue that it’s there. Instead, I left the masquerade and looped around to the Rose Chateau since it’s the closest building you can enter. If you take this route, head upstairs and look around until you trigger a cutscene.

During the cutscene, you’ll see evidence that the False Solvran is a crook. You’ll then need to return to the bar and inform Captain Brant of your findings to complete the quest.