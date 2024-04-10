Project 007: Former The Division Dev Joins IO Interactive’s Bond Game

Ex-The Division developer Rodrigo Santoro has joined IO Interactive to act as Missions Director for its James Bond game, currently codenamed Project 007.

Project 007 Gets its Missions (Director)

Posted on Hitman developer IO Interactive’s website, it was revealed that Santoro, who worked for Massive Entertainment, which made last year’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the upcoming Star Wars: Outlaws.

Santaro is excited to join Project 007, as you can tell by his statement on joining IO Interactive.

“I am super excited to join IOI! I admire how the studio dares to innovate and create new memorable game experiences. This is particularly remarkable in times when most companies are focused on making sequels. Project 007 got my attention since the day it was announced, and I feel incredibly fortunate to work with the team making the game. I was able to see more of the game and there is already something unique about it. Most importantly, every conversation that I have had so far with team members has shown the team is passionate about delivering a memorable and unique experience. Right now, I am looking forward to start working with the team, and, together, delivering the best 007 game ever made.”

Frederik Villumsen, Associate Production Director on the game, had this to say about Santoro joining the project.

“Since we started the interview process last year, it was clear that Rodrigo stood out from the crowd. When talking with any of his former colleagues, we would only hear praise. As soon as we showed Project 007 to Rodrigo, he showed his excitement for the game and was already sharing ideas, thoughts, and asking many questions! His critical thinking and enthusiasm are qualities we welcome, and we look forward to seeing him make an impact as Missions Director, where he will direct the balancing of story, art and gameplay to design the most amazing Bond missions.”

Development of Project 007 is still fairly early on, and we’ve yet to see anything of the game in action, but we do know it will feature an original story based on Bond’s early days. Players will be able to create their own Bond.