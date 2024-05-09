DayZ Announces Frostline Expansion

Developer Bohemia Interactive announced DayZ’s upcoming Frostline expansion. Releasing for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in late 2024, the new map takes players to the frigid Sakhal Archipelago. While not based on any specific location, the map was inspired by the sub-arctic Kamchatka Peninsula in northeastern Russia.

DayZ: Frostline DLC adds new Siberian Sakhal map

Bohemia previewed the upcoming DayZ expansion in a new trailer showcasing its snowy wilderness. Opening on mountainside radio towers, it fades to a grazing deer before playing a clip of a zombie-infested port. It showcases more terrain like a hot spring, a derelict mine, a rusty pipeline, a forested mountain, and an abandoned town. While fans can currently only wishlist it on Steam, the studio confirms the expansion is also coming to PlayStation 4 and 5.

“Sakhal harbors both beauty and danger, offering an experience DayZ fans have never seen before,” says Bohemia Interactive. As you explore, hunt, and survive, unfurl the mysteries hidden beneath the frostline. Unite with fellow survivors or forge your path alone; the choice is yours in this perilous winter wonderland.”

According to Bohemia, the volcanic Sakhal Archipelago spans 32 square miles/83 square kilometers, “Not including icesheets.” The expansion features new animals, new diseases, an updated fishing mechanic, and new winter-themed cosmetics. As seen in the screenshots, the latter includes both modern winter gear and an impressive wolf pelt hood.

However, Frostline also comes with unique dangers, including managing warmth. The local wildlife and volcanic terrain also present new threats that DayZ players will have to learn to account for. “Preparation is key to survival,” says Bohemia, “and as the frost sets in, only those with ice in their veins and fire in their hearts will endure.