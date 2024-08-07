The Callisto Protocol Dev Discusses Sequel Ideas, Why the Game Bombed

The Callisto Protocol 2 might not happen given the performance of the original, but the game’s director / former Striking Distance Studios boss, Glen Schofield, sure had plans for a sequel. Schofield, who made a name for himself with Dead Space, also shed light on The Callisto Protocol’s development troubles.

Glen Schofield wanted to surprise players with The Callisto Protocol 2

In an interview with Dan Allen Gaming (via MP1st), Schoefield said that The Callisto Protocol’s development suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic as staff members fell sick for weeks upon weeks, and there were a high number of resignations. On top of that, developers had to pivot to working from home.

Schofield attributes issues like lack of enemy variety in the game to the aforementioned problems. Apparently, Striking Distance had to cut out content like bosses because entire departments would be out for weeks at a time. On top of this, Schofield bemoans the development time that the studio was given. Krafton allegedly promised additional development time, only to change plans later.

As for a sequel (spoiler alert), Schofield wanted to bring back The Callisto Protocol’s protagonist even though he apparently dies in the end. “I actually wanted to to act like he was dead and start off with a different character,” Schofield said. “Then halfway through, this character dies and then they’re like, ‘well, we know one guy,’ and then you surprisingly bring him [Jacob Lee] back.”