GameStop Post-Christmas Sale Underway, Tons of Deals Available

Even though Christmas is over, that doesn’t mean the holiday sales have to stop. GameStop has announced today that a post-holiday sale is currently underway, allowing people to spend some of their Christmas earnings on an array of things.

The sale is currently running and will end up on December 31, and for the next week, players can look forward to a ton of sales and trade-in opportunities, including up to $30 off select PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch titles, $100 off on select accessories, and buy 1, get one free deals on all clearance collectibles. Needless to say, the holiday sale spirit isn’t over at GameStop just yet.

For a full look at some of the deals, make sure to take a look at the full flyer, but for a brief rundown on what players can pick up, check out below:

Hardware Buy Xbox One X and get PlayerUnknowns’s Battlegrounds

Save $80 Xbox One S 500GB Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle – $199.99 on sale

Xbox One S 500GB Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle – on sale Save $50 on Xbox One S 1TB Shadow of War Bundle – $299.99 (Regular $349.99 ) – GameStop Exclusive

on Xbox One S 1TB Shadow of War Bundle – (Regular ) – GameStop Exclusive Receive $199 rebate on Xbox One S 500GB Game Deals: Up to 50% (Xbox One and PS4, unless otherwise stated) The Evil Within 2: $29.99

NBA 2K18: $39.99

2K18: Injustice 2: $29.99

Destiny 2 Only $29.99 when you buy Call of Duty World War II- $59.99

when you buy Call of Duty World War II- South Park The Fractured But Whole: $29.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins: $29.99

Shadow of War: $29.99

FIFA 18: $39.99

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus: $34.99

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $39.99 (only for Nintendo Switch)

(only for Nintendo Switch) Lego Ninjago: $29.99 (also available on Nintendo Switch)

(also available on Nintendo Switch) Madden NFL 18: $39.99 and get Madden NFL 18 MUT Starter Pack FREE

and get Madden NFL 18 MUT Starter Pack FREE Get $1.25 million for Grand Theft Auto Online when you buy Grand Theft Auto V: $29.99

for Grand Theft Auto Online when you buy Grand Theft Auto V: Minecraft Story Time Mode The Complete Adventure: $19.99 Accessories: Got new hardware for Christmas? Save on the best-selling accessories

Xbox Accessory Deals: Get 20% off on select Xbox One Controllers

Save $10 on Xbox One Fusion 2.0 Wired Controllers Nintendo Accessory Deals: Save 20% off select Nintendo Switch Accessories

Nintendo Switch Wired Controller Plus – $23.99

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con & Pro Controller Charging Docks – $27.99 PlayStation 4 Accessory Deals: Save $20 on PlayStation 4 Gold Wireless Surround Sound Headset – $79.99

Do you plan on picking up anything on sale? Let us know in the comment section below.