Watch the Compile Heart RPG Death end re;Quest Opening Video

Yesterday we got a lengthy trailer for the upcoming Death end re;Quest, Compile Heart’s latest IP. Today they’ve released the opening video for the RPG, which gives a good premise of the game’s plot. Death end re;Quest releases March 1 in Japan.

Check out the Death end re;Quest opening:

The opening is cool, and does give a basic premise of the game, but we also have a few more specifics on Death end re;Quest:

Story The protagonist, a game programmer named Arata Mizunashi, receives an e-mail from Shiina Ninomiya, a game director who went missing one year ago. From this e-mail, Arata learns that Shiina is trapped and cannot logout from the virtual reality MMORPG “World Odyssey,” which should have ceased development, and takes action in order to save her. Shiina was the sole player in the World Odyssey full of bugs. Together with NPCs that possess human hearts and real colleagues, you will move forward both “inside” and “outside” of the game. System Turn-based Command Battles – Characters can act freely within a specific range of movement when their turn comes around.

Knock Back System – A system to blow back enemies you attack. If enemies iht other enemies when being blown back, they’ll be dealt even more damage, and their positioning will change to give you an edge in battle.

Install Genre System – By installing games from the reality, you can add genres to the battle.

Gridge Style – By taking action in a world full of bugs, characters’ bodies and minds will gradually become contaminated. When that level of contamination reaches a certain amount, the character’s form will change to “Gridge Style” and they’ll gain tremendous attack power.

Field – Because you’re in a world full of bugs, there will be mechanics like “invisible floors” and “pass-through walls” in the dungeons. Depending on the field and character, you can also use “Bug Actions” useful for exploration, such as discovering rare items and hidden passages.

Death end Re;Quest will release March 1 on PlayStation 4 in Japan.