Platinum Games is Looking Into Self-Publishing Smaller Titles

In a recent interview with Game Informer, Atsushi Inaba – the head of development and a producer at Platinum Games – sat down to discuss a ton of things about the company and the history of Platinum Games. While the talk is wide-ranging and certainly worth the read, one thing Inaba revealed is that the team at Platinum is currently focused on not only creating their own IP, but self-publishing their own titles.

In the interview, Inaba explained that Platinum has been working on other original IPs for publishers as well as partnering with Hollywood IPs for other publishers, but they’d like to change that in the future. “One of the things Platinum is focused on is we’re looking into creating our own IP, creating our own game…But we’re becoming more and more interested in the idea of self-publishing and doing our own title.”

Later on in the interview, Inaba was asked if possibly self-publishing will affect how Platinum interacts with future publishers. Inaba assured Game Informer that they will continue to do AAA games for other publishers simply because they can’t afford the risk to only self-publish games. “First off, we will continue to do AAA games for other publishers and that’s because, again, we don’t have the cash flow to take on the risk to only do self-published games. In order to do a AAA title with that amount of risk, you need to be with a big company, a publisher so to speak.”

Judging by the sound of it, it seems like Platinum Games would love to focus on solely self-publishing titles but isn’t in the space to do so yet, money-wise. Only time will tell if they ever get there, but it does seem likely we’ll be seeing the studio dip their toes into the publishing water sooner rather than later.

[Source: Game Informer]