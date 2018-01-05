Far Cry 5 ESRB Rating Reveals Gameplay Details, Drug Use

Drug usage isn’t new to the Far Cry series (who can forget Far Cry 3‘s epic pot field flamethrower sequence?), and it’ll be returning in Far Cry 5. The game was recently rated by the ESRB, and it reveals that characters will “consume homeopathic drugs (e.g., “Fast,” “Furious”) that boost players’ abilities and skills.” It also reveals some new details about gameplay.

Check out the full Far Cry 5 ESRB rating below:

This is a first-person shooter in which players assume the role of a sheriff’s deputy as he battles religious zealots in Montana. Players explore the open-world environment and engage in combat missions to liberate enemy compounds/outposts, rescue hostages, and battle enemy militia. Players use machine guns, bows, flamethrowers, and explosives to kill enemies in frenetic combat; combat is highlighted by realistic gunfire, large explosions, and blood-splatter effects. Stealth attacks (e.g., strangling, stabbing, snapping enemies’ necks) are also used to take out unsuspecting guards discreetly. Cutscenes depict additional acts of intense violence: a man shooting himself in the head; a character repeatedly being electrocuted during an interrogation scene; a man cutting a large swath of skin off a character’s chest. Mutilated corpses can be found in some areas of the environment. The game contains references to sex in the dialogue (e.g., “Now it’s time for me to find some p*ssy to eat,” “But at night it was a goddamn red-light district just women selling their p*ssies everywhere,” and “Do not finger blast girls here.”). During the course of the game, players can consume alcohol, resulting in a screen-blurring effect. Several sequences reference drugs in dialogue (e.g., “She took to a needle for help,” “…like some bad pagan acid trip,” “…they all got hooked to what is now commonly referred to as opium!”). Players may also consume homeopathic drugs (e.g., “Fast,” “Furious”) that boost players’ abilities and skills; one drug (oregano) blurs the screen when consumed and is described as, “Surprisingly good in brownies.” The words “f**k” and “c*nt” are heard in the game.

If you haven’t yet, make sure to check out my Far Cry 5 preview from PAX West. Here’s a snippet:

I did much better on my second attempt, as I took down the enemy aircraft in about a minute of action. The key was using my guns rather than the rockets my plane had. Once I figured that out, I was able to finish the final mission of the demo with ease. I saw a lot of variety in the 20-minutes of Far Cry 5 I played, and was really impressed overall. From a gameplay perspective, Far Cry 5 largely sticks to what has worked for the series in the past. Despite a sense of familiarity, it manages to avoid feeling redundant thanks to a drastic change in scenery. The rural USA setting not only changes how the action unfolds, but it also worked to create a more grounded experience for myself. Hope County felt like many places I’ve been to, and seeing it overran by psychopath cultists really struck a chord. I’m excited to see how everything unfolds when Far Cry 5 releases next year.

Far Cry 5 releases on March 27 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: ESRB]