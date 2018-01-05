Metal Gear Survive Will Feature “Crystalline Alien Creatures”

Metal Gear Survive is set to release next month, and now its ESRB rating has gone live. While it’s no surprise that the action game is rated Mature, it does reveal that there will be “crystalline alien creatures” to battle. This will be in addition to the infected soldiers that have already been seen.

Check out the full Metal Gear Survive ESRB rating below:

This is an action game in which players help a soldier find a way home after being transported through an alternate dimension. Players undertake missions to explore a hostile world, looking for resources to craft weapons/equipment and rescue other survivors. Along the way, players use pistols, machine guns, automated turrets, traps, and explosives to battle crystalline alien creatures and infected soldiers in frenetic firefights. Realistic gunfire, large explosives, and screams of pain are heard during combat. Large blood-splatter effects are depicted when characters are injured/killed; some environments depict large pools of blood underneath corpses. The word “sh*t” appears in the dialogue.

For more on the upcoming third-person action game, check out our Metal Gear Survive preview from E3 2017. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say after going hands-on with it.

While I only got to check out the cooperative multiplayer portion of Metal Gear Survive, there is a fully fledged single-player component. All of the rewards that players receive from the co-op sessions will feed back into the solo campaign, so players can then craft new weapons and gear. Konami wasn’t ready to detail the solo mode, but the solid multiplayer has me excited to learn more. Some may want to dismiss Metal Gear Survive as a sort of cash grab by Konami, but it’s clear that a lot of effort has gone into making this a worthwhile spin-off. It certainly helps to have the Metal Gear Solid Vgameplay as an incredible base to start off with, but this new cooperative riff on that is a fresh experience. It’s coming along very nicely as its early 2018 release nears, and I can’t wait to see what the full game offers.

Metal Gear Survive is set to release February 20, 2018.

[Source: ESRB]