Overwatch’s Mercy and Junkrat Undergoing Nerfs in PTR

Blizzard has announced that it’s going to be testing some nerfs to Mercy’s ultimate ability and Junkrat’s concussion mine in Overwatch‘s public test realm.

Mercy’s Valkyrie will see the following changes:

No longer makes Resurrect instant

No longer grants a bonus charge of Resurrect

The speed boost that Guardian Angel receives has been decreased by 50%

Duration reduced from 20 seconds to 15 seconds

Some players are already unhappy with the proposed changes but this is what Blizzard has to say about them:

Mercy’s recent Resurrect changes have helped in allowing enemies to have more counter play in dealing with her, but she was able to use Resurrect through Valkyrie enough to largely mitigate the impact of the previous changes. Additionally, we’re toning back the amount of mobility Valkyrie provides through Guardian Angel and reducing its duration to overall reduce the power of this ability.

Junkrat’s concussion mine will now deal less damage to those farther away from the center of explosion. “Junkrat has been enjoying the flexibility his double-charge Concussion Mine provides, but it has now become a bit too easy to throw out huge bursts damage in a large area,” says Blizzard.

Do note that these changes may not be final.

[Source: Battle.net]